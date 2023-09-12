CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

CSX stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

