CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $37.04

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $35.65. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 430,960 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CVI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,842. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

