CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

