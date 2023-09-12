CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at BTIG Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBAY. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

