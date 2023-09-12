CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,124,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,859,931 shares.The stock last traded at $17.41 and had previously closed at $17.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. B. Riley increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jonestrading increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

