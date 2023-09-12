Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. Plans Dividend of $0.88 (OTC:DMRR)

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Co. (OTC:DMRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Dayton & Michigan Railroad Stock Performance

Shares of Dayton & Michigan Railroad stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Dayton & Michigan Railroad has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayton & Michigan Railroad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.