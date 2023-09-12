DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 5,510.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,265.50 ($65.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.73) to GBX 6,520 ($81.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday.

Get DCC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCC

DCC Trading Up 0.1 %

About DCC

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 4,434 ($55.49) on Tuesday. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,986 ($49.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,100 ($63.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,380.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,558.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.