DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 5,510.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,265.50 ($65.89).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,250 ($90.73) to GBX 6,520 ($81.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,242 ($65.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCC
DCC Trading Up 0.1 %
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.