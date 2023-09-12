Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,103,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 889,357 shares.The stock last traded at $96.61 and had previously closed at $94.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

