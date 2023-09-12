Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 928,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,572.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,492 shares of company stock worth $386,162. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

