Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.40) to GBX 1,540 ($19.27) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.71) to GBX 1,610 ($20.15) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,655.67 ($20.72).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 892.80 ($11.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 892.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,012.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, insider Arijit Basu purchased 2,443 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,077 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £26,311.11 ($32,925.93). Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

