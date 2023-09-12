Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,150

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,150 ($26.91) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,480 ($31.03) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($33.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.41) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,276.43 ($28.49).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,256 ($28.23) on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,028 ($25.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.05). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,307.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,375.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £114.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,748.77%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

