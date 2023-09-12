Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,950

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,920 ($36.54) to GBX 2,950 ($36.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.07) to GBX 4,440 ($55.56) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

