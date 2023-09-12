DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DigitalOcean from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $26.03 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,584 shares of company stock worth $1,332,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

