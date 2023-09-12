Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Raised by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,122. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24.

