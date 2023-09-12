Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Cut by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 202,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,051. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

