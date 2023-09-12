Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,730,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,062,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,993. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

