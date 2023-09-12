Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 166 ($2.08) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 152 ($1.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 175.25 ($2.19).
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
