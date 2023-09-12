Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

TSE DIV traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.94. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.70 and a twelve month high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1801282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

