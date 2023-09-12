DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.79.

Shares of DOCU opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -522.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

