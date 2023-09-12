Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Dover by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

