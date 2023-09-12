Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) versus Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Critical Analysis

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) and Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge and Dynagas LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge 8.58% 10.20% 3.33% Dynagas LNG Partners 29.28% 9.23% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge $47.50 billion 1.45 $2.31 billion $1.40 24.29 Dynagas LNG Partners $131.66 million 0.73 $53.97 million $0.76 3.43

This table compares Enbridge and Dynagas LNG Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enbridge and Dynagas LNG Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge 0 5 2 0 2.29 Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enbridge currently has a consensus target price of $56.39, indicating a potential upside of 66.06%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Enbridge has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enbridge beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in the natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

