ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
ECN Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ECN opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.26.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
