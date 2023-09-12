ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on October 2nd

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$577.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.26.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.2935561 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

