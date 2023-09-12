Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.86.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $183.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

