Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

EVT stock traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.23. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.12.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

