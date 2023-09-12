Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Price Performance
EVT stock traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. The stock has a market capitalization of C$719.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.23. Economic Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.12.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Economic Investment Trust
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.