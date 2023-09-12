Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
LON EPIC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.87). 380,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,651. The company has a current ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company has a market cap of £147.51 million, a P/E ratio of -630.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.49 ($0.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.13.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
