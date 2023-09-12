Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EPIC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.87). 380,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,651. The company has a current ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The company has a market cap of £147.51 million, a P/E ratio of -630.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.49 ($0.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.13.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

