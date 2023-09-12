Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,859 shares of company stock worth $14,112,890. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

