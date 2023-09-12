Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Trading Up 14,185.7%

Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) was up 14,185.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 25,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,236,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $670.19 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

