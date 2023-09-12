Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at $52,968,969.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 227,369 shares of company stock worth $741,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 2,063,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 377.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 452,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 963,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 178,651 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOL stock remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,073. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

