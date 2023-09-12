Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ESRT opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.
