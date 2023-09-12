Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

