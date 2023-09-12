ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of ENG opened at $0.32 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.