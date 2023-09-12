ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ENG opened at $0.32 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

