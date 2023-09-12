Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Raised to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $367.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

