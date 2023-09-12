EPR Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,343 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 593% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 put options.
EPR Properties Price Performance
Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EPR Properties
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.