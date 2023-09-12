EPR Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,343 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 593% compared to the typical daily volume of 627 put options.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $47.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

