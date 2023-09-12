EQB Inc. (EQB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$84.79.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$312.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.10 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 36.88%. On average, research analysts predict that EQB will post 11.9411765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EQB shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.14.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

