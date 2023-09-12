Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $449.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE EG opened at $377.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

