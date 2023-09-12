EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Graham Burns Acquires 500,000 Shares

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Burns purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($45,161.29).

EVZ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About EVZ

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel and smaller bolted steel plate tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

