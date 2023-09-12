Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

TSE XTC traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.83. 245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$304.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$8.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of C$164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.20 million. Analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 0.8100102 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exco Technologies Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 6,100 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$51,171.07. Insiders own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.