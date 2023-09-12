Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 634,339 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Exxon Mobil worth $736,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

XOM traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,572,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,902,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $468.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

