Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,924,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,156,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up approximately 7.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 29.35% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,280,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,917,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,563,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,787,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.
