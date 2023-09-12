Fairmount Funds Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,924,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,156,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up approximately 7.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned 29.35% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELVN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,280,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,917,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,563,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,787,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,539,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 887,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,993. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.08. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

