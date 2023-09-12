Fairmount Funds Management LLC Invests $6.89 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 374,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Merus makes up 1.2% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Merus by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,298. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.84. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $27.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

