Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 1,709 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NULV. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 116,180 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

