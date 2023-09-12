Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 26,145 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 2.2% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $57.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 932,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,398. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

