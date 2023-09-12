Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,564. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

