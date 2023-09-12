Falcon Wealth Planning Has $15.66 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 760.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 73,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 1,185,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $95.11.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

