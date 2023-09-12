Falcon Wealth Planning Has $2.84 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. 1,090,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

