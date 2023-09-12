Falcon Wealth Planning Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.