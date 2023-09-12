Falcon Wealth Planning Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
