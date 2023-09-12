Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,608,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,169,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

