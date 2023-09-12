Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 24,361 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.38. The company had a trading volume of 621,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,028. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

