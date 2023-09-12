Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 1,139 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

