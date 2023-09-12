Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 238 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $10.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $508.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $496.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.07.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

